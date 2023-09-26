News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1.17 crore arrears to be paid to Chandigarh Samagra Shiksha teachers

1.17 crore arrears to be paid to Chandigarh Samagra Shiksha teachers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 26, 2023 01:24 AM IST

The arrears include ₹63.85 lakh for trained graduate teachers, ₹49.46 lakh for junior basic teachers, ₹3.47 lakh for resource teachers and ₹96,000 for headmasters and headmistresses

UT director of school education and state project director of Samagra Shikhsa (SS) Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar has approved disbursement of 1.17 crore in arrears as per revised salary of teachers under the scheme.

Chandigarh administration will play <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 crore arrears to Samagra Shiksha teachers. (HT File)
Chandigarh administration will play 1.17 crore arrears to Samagra Shiksha teachers. (HT File)

The funds will be disbursed to the 20 cluster heads. The arrears include 63.85 lakh for trained graduate teachers, 49.46 lakh for junior basic teachers, 3.47 lakh for resource teachers and 96,000 for headmasters and headmistresses.

The arrears will be released in regards to employees who are still employed under the scheme. An undertaking will be obtained if any revision of pay is notified by the UT administration and excess recovery will be consolidated from the future contractual amount. Arrears will not be paid to teachers who have resigned or have given notice of resignation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out