118 treated for burns, eye injuries at Chandigarh hospitals on Diwali

On Diwali night, UT administration’s health facilities attended to 118 patients with burns and eye injuries resulting from bursting crackers, lower than 147 in 2022.

In all, 580 patients for burns, eye injuries, and various medical and surgical issues, were attended to, slightly lower than 582 last year. (HT File)

Among them, 92 patients suffered burns, primarily on hands, and 26 eye injuries. Three patients with serious condition were further referred to PGIMER. Last year, 117 and 30 cases, respectively, were logged.

The emergency departments at GMCH-32, GMSH-16, and civil hospitals of Manimajra, Sector 45 and Sector 22 experienced heightened activity, addressing both routine emergency cases and those resulting from crackers.

At PGIMER, four more individuals reported with burns due to crackers exploding in their hands, while three had thermal burns, ranging from 5 to 9%. Two patients with hand injuries underwent surgery and were discharged. The remaining patients remain under observation, but are out of danger, according to Dr Atul Prashar, head of plastic surgery, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Another 17 patients were treated for eye injuries at the GMCH-32 emergency. Among them, two also had associated facial burns. Apart from this, 12 patients reported with burn injuries.

73 suffer burns in Mohali, 22 in Panchkula

In Mohali, as many as 73 district residents were treated for burns due to crackers at the civil hospitals in Mohali, Dera Bassi and Kharar, compared to 84 last year.

The Panchkula civil hospital recorded a total of 22 minor burns. In the Kalka region, six burn cases were reported. Additionally, three minor burns were reported in Raipur Rani.

