Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 11-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

11-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

The boy was found hanging from the fan by his family when they returned after attending a marriage in the neighbourhood, the Ludhiana police said; it is suspected that he died by suicide
Family members say the Ludhiana-based victim was short tempered and would often threaten to die by suicide. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 04:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An 11-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house in Baba Nand Singh Nagar, Ayali Road, on Monday night.

The victim was a Class-8 student. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. Head constable Tajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the boy had gone to attend a marriage in the neighbourhood with his family. However, he returned home early. Later, his family members were shocked to find him hanging from the fan.

Family members say the victim was short tempered and would often threaten to end his life. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Disclaimer: The veracity of any health claim made in the above article is the responsibility of the hospital/doctor concerned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP