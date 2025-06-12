11-years of Modi government dedicated to good governance, welfare of poor: Union minister

Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying SP Singh Baghel on Wednesday said that the government led by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has laid a strong foundation for transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying SP Singh Baghel (Source: X)

Baghel said the 11-year tenure of the Modi government has been marked by a focus on service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor. “This period will be remembered as the golden era of modern India. By 2047, India will not only be a developed country but also a global superpower and a leader on the world stage,” he stated while addressing media in Dharamshala.

Highlighting achievements in national security, Baghel noted a significant increase in the defence budget under the Modi government. “While earlier many districts were severely affected by naxalism, today such incidents have dropped by 70%. Naxalism is now in its final phase,” he said.

He further mentioned that India’s defence exports have grown 34 times since 2014, establishing the country as a major global hub for defence manufacturing.

On the agricultural and allied sectors, the minister said India currently ranks first globally in milk production and holds the second position in fisheries.