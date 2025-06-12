11-years of Modi government dedicated to good governance, welfare of poor: Union minister

Baghel said the 11-year tenure of the Modi government has been marked by a focus on service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor
Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying SP Singh Baghel on Wednesday said that the government led by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has laid a strong foundation for transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.
Baghel said the 11-year tenure of the Modi government has been marked by a focus on service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor. “This period will be remembered as the golden era of modern India. By 2047, India will not only be a developed country but also a global superpower and a leader on the world stage,” he stated while addressing media in Dharamshala.
Highlighting achievements in national security, Baghel noted a significant increase in the defence budget under the Modi government. “While earlier many districts were severely affected by naxalism, today such incidents have dropped by 70%. Naxalism is now in its final phase,” he said.
He further mentioned that India’s defence exports have grown 34 times since 2014, establishing the country as a major global hub for defence manufacturing.
On the agricultural and allied sectors, the minister said India currently ranks first globally in milk production and holds the second position in fisheries.