12 deaths, 635 Covid cases reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 635 more Covid infections and 12 deaths, taking the overall total of cases to 3,09,361 and fatalities to 4,217.

Since June 7, the UT has mostly recorded below-20 daily fatalities.

The second Covid wave peaked in May in the UT with the highest daily cases of 5,443 on May 7 and the highest daily deaths of 73 on May 17.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT on Wednesday was 1,649 including 1,108 from Kashmir and 541 from Jammu. The active positive cases dropped to 11,381 from the highest ever active cases of 52,848 on May 13.

The overall number of people who recovered reached 2, 93,763 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 94.95%.

The officials said that 45,863 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT with the overall number of tests crossing 9.3 million.

Officials said with 129 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections. All other 19 districts had below-100 cases with no or single-digit cases in four districts.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.2 lakh cases and 1,933 deaths of the total. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,118 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 815 deaths.

The month of May was most devastating for Jammu and Kashmir recording the highest 1,14,382 Covid-19 cases and 1,625 deaths related to the disease.