12 fresh cases of diarrhoea surface at Zirakpur's Sukhna Colony
chandigarh news

12 fresh cases of diarrhoea surface at Zirakpur’s Sukhna Colony

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the situation was under control and people had been advised to drink only boiled water
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Medical teams are distributing chlorine and zinc tablets, along with oral rehydration salts, at each house in Sukhna Colony, Dhakoli, Zirakpur, said civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur. (HT Photo)

A day after 60 people came down with diarrhoea at Sukhna Colony near Dhakoli, 12 fresh cases were reported in the colony on Sunday.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the situation was under control and people had been advised to drink only boiled water. “As far as cholera is concerned, we will get the reports on Monday,” she said.

She said a medical camp had been set up in the area, and of the 12 cases detected on Sunday, five patients reported stomachache: “We are distributing chlorine and zinc tablets, along with oral rehydration salts, at each house in the colony.”

Zirakpur municipal council executive officer Girish Verma said, “The colony has a population of around 1,500 and most people have illegal water connections. On Saturday, we changed the water pipeline and now things are under control.”

In the past two months, more than 700 people have been infected and two have died due to the cholera outbreak at Baltana and Peermuchalla village in Zirakpur.

