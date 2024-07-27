12 injured after bus falls into Beas near Manali

As many as 12 passengers sustained injuries when a private bus that they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into the Beas river Bhanupali, around 8 km from Manali. The bus lying on the banks on the Beas river near Manali. (Aqil Khan/HT)

The private bus was on its way from Manali to Pathankot. There were 14 occupants in the bus, including the driver and the passengers.

Locals gathered at the spot after hearing the cries for help and emergency ambulances were pressed into service to rescue the victims.

All the injured persons were rushed to local hospitals in Manali and were discharged after being administered emergency medicare.

The accident occurred while the bus was trying to avoid ramming into another passenger vehicle, which was coming from the wrong side. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.