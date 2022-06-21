Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
12 injured as two buses collide in Panipat
12 injured as two buses collide in Panipat

According to police officials, the incident took place around 5.30am when a Himachal Roadways bus, which was going to Delhi, was hit by a tourist bus from the rear.
The Himachal Roadways bus further rammed into another truck after being hit by a tourist bus on NH-44 on Tuesday morning.
Published on Jun 21, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

At least 12 passengers sustained injuries after two buses collided on the National Highway 44 near Samalkha town of Panipat on Tuesday morning.

Locals rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where they were discharged after first-aid. One of the victims, Kamal Kumar, 29, of Uttar Pradesh, has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, with multiple injuries, police said.

