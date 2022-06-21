12 injured as two buses collide in Panipat

At least 12 passengers sustained injuries after two buses collided on the National Highway 44 near Samalkha town of Panipat on Tuesday morning.

According to police officials, the incident took place around 5.30am when a Himachal Roadways bus, which was going to Delhi, was hit by a tourist bus from the rear.

Locals rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where they were discharged after first-aid. One of the victims, Kamal Kumar, 29, of Uttar Pradesh, has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, with multiple injuries, police said.