Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 12 new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana, no deaths
chandigarh news

12 new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana, no deaths

The fresh cases took Ludhiana’s cumulative count of Covid cases to 1,09,628, of which 1,07,243 patients have recovered while 2,272 have succumbed.
Ludhiana currently has 113 active Covid cases. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district logged 12 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, but no casualty was reported, health officials said on Tuesday.

The fresh cases took Ludhiana’s cumulative case count to 1,09,628, of which 1,07,243 patients have recovered while 2,272 have succumbed.

The district currently has 113 active cases, of which 98 are under home isolation. As many as 14 patients are admitted in private hospitals and one at a government facility. The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP