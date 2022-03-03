12 Panchkula students return safely from Ukraine

A total of 12 students have returned home in Panchkula after being evacuated by the Indian government from war-hit Ukraine.

Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said 27 students from Panchkula district were stuck in Ukraine and 12 of them had returned safely. “We are in touch with the 15 other students as well,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The administration said a state-level control room had been set up for Haryana to keep a tab on residents awaiting evacuation in Ukraine. SDMs, tehsildars and other officials are also in touch with their family members.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Roads closed for repair

Purv Marg from Tribune Chowk to Industrial Area, Phase 2, will remain closed from March 3 to 9 and from Kali Bari light point to railway line side from March 3 to 16 due to road carpeting work. People are advised to take alternative routes.

Youth found dead in Peer Muchalla forest

A body of a 20-year-old man was found in a forest near his hutment in Peer Muchalla on Wednesday. The deceased, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, previously worked for a scrap dealer, but was jobless for the past one month and stressed. His brother told the police that he had left home around 6pm on Tuesday and never returned home. The body was shifted to Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Man held for burglary

A Raipur Khurd resident was arrested for a January 30 burglary at a shop in Makhanmajra. The accused, Shashi Parkash, 26, was arrested from a saw mill in Raipur Khurd. A stolen mobile phone was recovered from the accused. He was arrested on the complaint of one Sanju, who had reported theft of four mobile phones, two key pads and cash from his shop.

Biker snatches woman’s purse in Manimajra

A motorcyclist snatched a woman’s purse in Manimajra on Tuesday. Rajni Virmani, a resident of Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Manimajra, told the police that the biker asked for directions near a temple in MHC and drove off after snatching her purse, which contained ₹5,000 cash, her mobile phone and credit card. A case has been registered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

₹1.5 lakh cash, gold stolen from Sec-41 house

Thieves broke into a house in Sector 41 in broad daylight on Tuesday and decamped with ₹1.5 lakh in cash and gold jewellery. Mohini, 33, a resident of Audit Pool Colony, Sector 41, told the police that she worked in the office of Principal Accountant General (Audit), Haryana, Sector 33. When she returned home around 1pm on Tuesday, she found the main door’s latch and lock broken. On stepping inside, she realised ₹1.5 lakh cash and gold jewellery were stolen from an almirah. A case has been registered.

Two nabbed with 100gm heroin

The crime investigation agency (CIA) of Mohali police arrested Kulwant Singh of Kharar and Gurvinder Singh of Morinda with 100gm heroin. The duo was arrested from a naka on the Kharar-Kurali road. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

₹50-lakh theft case cracked with arrest of two

Police have arrested two men for stealing ₹50 lakh from a shop at DLF Valley, Pinjore, in December 2021. The accused, Parmod Kumar and Rakesh Kumar, were arrested from Agra and Delhi, respectively. The shop owner, Ashwani Kumar, had discovered the theft on December 30 after returning from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, and informed the police. The accused were sent to six-day police remand.

Waste collectors meet mayor over unpaid salaries

Members of the Chandigarh Door-to-Door Waste Collectors Society on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to mayor Sarabjit Kaur, complaining that they were not being paid a monthly salary as per the MoU signed in 2021 when MC started the vehicle-based garbage collection system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pet festival for dogs on Sunday

PetFed will be organising a pet dog festival at Piccadilia Theatre Cafe in New Chandigarh on Sunday. The 12 pm to 3 pm festival will feature brunch for the owners, buffet for dogs and special human-dog activities. Tickets worth ₹399 can be purchased from bit.ly/cpp6mar.

Cables catch fire at Chandigarh Railway Station

Some cables kept outside the telecom office of the Chandigarh Railway Station caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. Station superintendent JP Singh said the fire broke out around 12.30 pm. “The fire department was alerted and two water tenders were sent over. The fire was doused in around 20 minutes,” Singh said. Passengers were alerted about the fire and nothing was damaged apart from the cables. The fire wing is looking into the cause of the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}