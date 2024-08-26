12 snatchers land in Mohali police net

Mohali police has arrested 12 snatchers and vehicle thieves in five different cases while recovering 15 motorcycles, 12 mobile phones, a purse and keys from their possession. During a press conference at his office in Mataur on Sunday, Mohali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) City-2 Mohit Aggarwal said the accused were arrested by Phase-1 and Mataur police during the past 10 days. (HT File)

During a press conference at his office in Mataur on Sunday, Mohali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) City-2 Mohit Aggarwal said the accused were arrested by Phase-1 and Mataur police during the past 10 days.

In the first case, the Phase-1 police, led by inspector Jagdeep Singh, arrested a gang of five vehicle lifters and snatchers including Satish Kumar of Kandala, Mohali; Sohana-based Rinku alias Happy, Satpal Singh, Maninder Kumar alias Mundri; and Sanjay alias Maamu of Phase-1, Mohali.

“Police recovered eight bikes, two scooters, six mobiles from the gang. We will now interrogate the accused and check the areas where they were active and whom they targeted. As per our sources, the gang was heading somewhere for their next target but were nabbed,” DSP Aggarwal said.

In the second case, Mataur police, led by inspector Amandeep Tarika, arrested a gang of three snatchers including Sunil alias Nata of Rajpura; Rohan Sharma of Patiala and Boby Singh of Gujranwala.

The accused had snatched a mobile phone and bike of a food delivery worker earlier this month near the flower market in Phase-7. Police recovered the stolen bike and the mobile phone from the accused.

In the third case, Mataur police arrested Sanjeev Kumar of Khanna, Ludhiana, and recovered a purse, ₹2,000 cash besides keys of multiple vehicles.

“Kumar had targeted a woman on August 18 and snatched her purse carrying cash. We traced him through human and technical intelligence,” the DSP added.

Mataur police also arrested Gurpreet Singh of Mohali and Raj Kumar of Fatehgarh Sahib, recovering two stolen bikes and five mobile phones from their custody.

In the fifth case, Mataur police held Vikramjeet Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib with a stolen bike.

“We will now arrest their associates. These accused used to target abandoned vehicles or those vehicles which were parked at secluded areas, besides snatching valuables from pedestrians. With their arrest, the incidents of snatching and vehicle thefts will be curbed in Mohali,” said the DSP.