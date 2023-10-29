12 years on, Sunet shooting range project hangs fire

The proposal of the shooting range project, approved by the municipal corporation in the year 2011, is still hanging fire due to objections from area residents.

MC house had passed the 5,500 square yard area in Sunet village for shooting range but nothing concrete has been done by the authorities and the governments so far.

Although a shooting range was established two years ago within a squash court near Rakh Bagh, it currently offers only 10-metre air pistol and air rifle facilities. Notably, the city lacks a dedicated shooting range for 25-metre and 50-metre disciplines.

Players and residents are now appealing to the state government to construct a professional shooting range in the city, as the proposed Sunet village project has seen no significant advancements.

Nishant Kansal, a player, highlighted the need for a professional shooting range. He stated, “I recently secured a gold medal in the state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season two in the .22 air pistol category. The city requires a professional shooting range equipped for 10 metres, 25 metres, and 50 metres. I urge the state government to provide proper infrastructure for players to excel on the international stage as the existing shooting range lacks the good infrastructure which is not providing a good platform for the players.”

Gurjeet Singh, a shooting range coach from the sports department, emphasised the untapped potential in Ludhiana. He said, “Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal approved the project for a shooting range in Sunet village in 2011, and the MC allocated the land to the district rifle association. Unfortunately, no progress has been made. While a range is operational in a squash court, we need a professional shooting range where players can practice for all three distances—10 metres, 25 metres, and 50 metres. Ludhiana has a significant number of talented players who could win medals at the international level.”

Retired Colonel Jagdish Singh Brar, president of the district rifle association, stressed the importance of a professional shooting range to aid players in achieving international success. Brar said that he has been urging state and MC authorities for years to advance the project.

Jasdev Singh Sekhon, zonal commissioner of Zone D, MC, said, “I will reopen the project file and discuss it with senior officials. The project had been halted previously due to objections from area residents. I will highlight this matter in the next meeting with the senior officials so that a professional shooting range can be built in the city”.

