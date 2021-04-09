12,000 bags of wheat smuggled from Bihar seized in Bathinda

The Bathinda district authorities confiscated more than 12,000 bags of wheat of 50kg each being transported illegally from other states on Friday, the eve of procurement in Punjab.

BJP leaders Sukhpal Sra and Sandeep Aggarwal noticed the unauthorised movement of foodgrains at the local mandi (grain market) and reported the matter to the police late on Thursday night.

“We alerted the police but did not get much assistance. There were 35 trucks in the mandi with most bearing Punjab registration numbers. Only three trucks were impounded. This is the tip of the iceberg as illegal movement of wheat stock is impossible without the state’s political leadership’s patronage,” Sra said.

Official sources said it was an attempt to smuggle wheat bought for about ₹1,200 from Bihar and other places to be sold at a higher minimum support price (MSP) of ₹1,975.

State mandi officials said the involvement of a commission agent (arthiya) in Bathinda has come to the fore.

9,000 bags of wheat found stacked on roadside

Punjab Mandi Board deputy general manager Kuldeep Singh Brar said the three trucks were impounded from the grain market, but a stock of wheat packed in more than 9,000 gunny bags was found on the roadside.

He admitted that the drivers did not have a purchase document.

“Inquiries have shown that the consignment belongs to a commission agent’s firm, named Babu Ram Ashok Kumar. A police complaint is being filed and the licence of the firm will be cancelled,” he said.

Bathinda Arthiya Association president Satish Kumar Babbu demanded strict action against the commission agent. “The association condemns any such illegal activity,” he said.

BJP leaders want probe, say godowns full already

BJP leaders demanded a probe into the incident, alleging godowns in the local industrial area and other places are already flooded with wheat stocks bought from other states.

Activists of farmer unions gathered at the mandi to register their protest against the illegal transportation of wheat from other states. They demanded an assurance from the state government that no foodgrain will be allowed from other states.

Senior superintendent of police BS Virk said the district administration and food and civil supplies officials were immediately alerted to ascertain the legality of the wheat stock.

GOING AGAINST THE GRAIN

*Punjab traders buy wheat from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where the mandi system is not as strong, at a lower rate of ₹1,100- ₹1,200 a quintal. They collude with mandi officials and manipulate records to show foodgrain bought from other states as produced in Punjab and sold in mandis at MSP of ₹1,975/quintal by local farmers.

*The illegal trade practice helps them pocket between ₹775-875/quintal as Punjab prepares to procure an estimated 130 lakh tonnes of wheat this season.

*Official sources admit the arrival of unauthorised wheat and paddy from other states has been prevalent for years and cite the nexus of arthiyas, traders, officials and politicians.

*A crop-wise database of land can check this malpractice as it will give a transparent record of each farmer, the crop he is cultivating with details of the area to sum of the estimated production.