125 years of Kasauli Club: Experts on India’s security, international relations hold audience in a thrall

Veterans and experts in the field of India’s security and international relations weighed in on the current scenario and the way forward during the Kasauli Club’ 125th anniversary celebrations
Speakers for Day 3 of Kasauli Club’ 125th anniversary celebrations. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 08, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With Kasauli being a cantonment area, celebrations commemorating 125 years of the club would be incomplete without veterans and experts in the field of India’s security and international relations weighing in on the current scenario and the way forward.

The third day of Kasauli Week began with Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Srikanth Kondapalli delving into the troubled relations between India and China, the two major regional powers in Asia, through his seminar, ‘India-China: Genesis of a Troubled Relationship’.

Former chief of naval staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, who was the next to take the stage, expounded on the country’s maritime challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

In the afternoon, Centre for Air Power Studies director-general Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd) discussed Chinese air power and spelled out the challenges of informational warfare, while Praveen Bakshi, former Eastern Command general officer-commanding-in-chief, explained the grey zone war waged by China with special reference to India. Carrying the discussion on Indo-Chinese relations forward, former foreign secretary of India Shyam Saran postulated the way forward.

Later, Lt Gen Kamal Davar (retd) moderated a question-and-answer session.

Rollicking laughter reverberated in the Kasauli hills as stand-up comedian Parvinder Singh kept the audience in splits and later mentalist Akashdeep Singh left the audience agape.

