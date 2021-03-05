12,500 senior citizens vaccinated in Chandigarh tricity in 5 days

As many as 1,835 senior citizens and those with comorbidities got inoculated at 28 vaccination sites across Chandigarh on Friday – up from 1,643 on Thursday.

With this, 6,148 elderly people and 423 with comorbidities in the age group of 45-59 have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the past five days. Also, coverage among healthcare workers has climbed to 48.7% (11,949 vaccinated), and that among frontline workers has reached 48% (11,361).

In Mohali district, 911 senior citizens and 178 aged between 45 and 59 were administered the vaccine at 29 private hospitals and seven government hospitals. The total stood at 1,089, as compared to 829 on Thursday.

Those vaccinated at the civil hospital, Phase 6, included Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. After receiving the jab, Sidhu said he is feeling “fit and fine”, and people must come forward for the vaccination without giving any heed to rumours.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said a total of 2,899 senior citizens and 470 with comorbidities have been jabbed so far. Meanwhile, 5,965 healthcare workers and 4,320 frontline workers have also been vaccinated.

In Panchkula, as many as 1,458 senior citizens and 79 in the age group of 45 to 59 got vaccinated at 24 sites, including five private hospitals. The total stood at 1,537, up from 1,184 on Thursday.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said as many as 3,434 senior citizens and 161 with comorbidities have been jabbed so far.

197 people test positive

A day after crossing the 200 mark, the daily Covid-19 count dropped to 197 in the tricity on Friday.

Mohali recorded 80 cases, followed by 76 in Chandigarh and 41 in Panchkula. No death was reported.

The number of active cases has reached 587 in Chandigarh. The total stands at 22,116, of whom 21,174 patients have recovered while 355 have died.

In Mohali, 20,681 people have tested positive so far, of whom 864 are still undergoing treatment. While 19,429 patients have been cured, 388 have died.

Panchkula has recorded 10,968 cases. While 10,628 patients have been discharged, 149 have died and 191 are still to recover.