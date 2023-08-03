12th shooting championship begins in Jammu

The 12th J&K Union Territory Shooting Championship got off to a glittering start on Wednesday at SMVD Sports Complex in Katra, said officials. HT Image

The championship will conclude on Saturday.

“Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, member of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Anshul Garg, chief executive officer, SMVDSB and S. S. Sodhi, President Jammu and Kashmir Rifle Association (JKRA),” said an official spokesperson.

The championship is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Rifle Association in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board under the aegis of National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

In all, 150 participants from different parts of JK-UT are participating in four days long various categories of shooting events. The main objective of the tournament aims to foster the spirit of healthy competition and promote shooting sports in the region.

“Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj who was invited to JK-UT to receive Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Puraskar for his immense contributions towards promotion of Sanskrit and spiritual institutions while speaking on the occasion said it is a matter of pride that players nurtured at SMVD Sports Complex is putting Jammu & Kashmir UT on the world map,” said the spokesperson.

Garg in his address dwelt on the aims and objectives of setting up of the Sports Complex, while adding that SMVDSB Sports Complex established in the year 2016 with an aim to identify the talent in the region so that they can trained and groomed in the identified key sports to excel and bring laurels in sports events held at various levels.

The CEO, on the occasion, applauded the para archers of sports complex who created new world records at Pilsen Para World Archery Championship – 2023 and won five medals at Czech Republic.

He exuded confidence that given the excellent facilities, expert coaching, hard work and dedication, the sportspersons being trained at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex in the key sports will also win medals in the forthcoming events at the national as well as international levels.

On the occasion, the three para archers Rakesh Kumar, Sarita and Sheetal Devi who created new world records and booked their slots for the Paris 2024 Paralympics were honoured alongwith their coaches from SMVD Sports Complex.

Among those present on the occasion were Chairman, CEO and other officials of Jammu and Kashmir Rifle Association, senior officers and officials from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, besides, prominent citizens, media persons, teachers and school children to grace the occasion.

