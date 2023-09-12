12-year-old boy dies by suicide in Khanna

A 12-year-old boy allegedly ended his life from a ceiling fan in Ikolaha village of Khanna on Tuesday. Sister of the deceased stated that she had lost her parents a few months ago. (iStock)

The boy was living with his sister and her husband, police said.

At the time of the incident, the boy was present with his 5-year-old nephew in their one-room rented accommodation, while his sister and her husband were at work.

On being informed the Khanna police initiated investigation and sent the body to hospital for postmortem. The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

Sister of the deceased stated that she had lost her parents a few months ago. On Rakshabandhan last month, when she went to her village in Uttar Pradesh, she brought her brother with her. He was living with them since then.

She added that on Tuesday, when she returned home for lunch, she was shocked to see him hanging from the hook of the ceiling with a piece of cloth, while her son was watching TV in the room.