13 booked after Karnal man forced to ‘drink urine, garlanded with shoes’

A 35-year-old man from Karnal was allegedly thrashed, sodomised, forced to drink urine and even paraded with a garland of shoes around his neck by a group of people who punished him for having an extramarital relationship with his sister-in-law. The police swung into action after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Based on the complaint of the man, an FIR was registered under sections 148, 149, 323, 379A, and 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place in a locality under the Chandni Bagh police station of Panipat. The accused, who were reportedly relatives of the woman, punished him in a panchayat.

The police said that the man hails from a village in the Gharaunda block of Karnal district and was married in Panipat.

As per the initial investigations, the man allegedly developed an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law, which his brother-in-law came to know about. The man was allegedly caught at Barnala railway station in Punjab and brought to Panipat. He was ‘punished’ on the intervening night of January 21 and 22, the police said. In his complaint, the victim has identified 13 people namely Dilshad, Jamshed, Jakhar, Jaafer, Ikram, Israr, Kala, Babbu, Iliyas, Abdul, Shahrukh, Kamil and Imran Khan.

The man also approached Karnal police, and his complaint was forwarded to the concerned police station in Panipat where an FIR was registered under sections 148, 149, 323, 379A, and 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

On being contacted Panipat Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said that a case has been registered. The man is admitted to a hospital, and investigations are on to arrest the accused, the SP said.