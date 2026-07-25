13 killed as boulder crushes taxi on Udaipur-Pangi road in Lahaul

How many individuals were killed in the landslide?

How many individuals were killed in the landslide?

Huge boulders broke loose from a hillside, which fell directly onto the moving vehicle.

What caused the landslide that led to the accident?

What caused the landslide that led to the accident?

What assistance is being provided to the families of the deceased?

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed officials to ensure all possible assistance is extended to the families of the deceased.