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13 killed as boulder crushes taxi on Udaipur-Pangi road in Lahaul

The incident took place near Kaddu Nala on the Sansari Nala–Killar–Thirot–Tandi road when huge boulders broke loose and fell directly onto the moving vehicle

Updated on: Jul 25, 2026, 05:51:03 IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Tragic Landslide Incident

According to police, the vehicle, bearing registration number HP-01M-2210, was travelling from Kullu to Pangi valley with 13 people on board. (HT Photo)
According to police, the vehicle, bearing registration number HP-01M-2210, was travelling from Kullu to Pangi valley with 13 people on board. (HT Photo)

Thirteen people, including a six-month-old infant, were killed after a landslide triggered a massive rockfall that crushed a Tata Sumo on the Udaipur-Pangi road in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district on Friday, officials said.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many individuals were killed in the landslide?

Thirteen people, including a six-month-old infant, were killed after a landslide triggered a massive rockfall.

What caused the landslide that led to the accident?

Huge boulders broke loose from a hillside, which fell directly onto the moving vehicle.

What assistance is being provided to the families of the deceased?

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed officials to ensure all possible assistance is extended to the families of the deceased.

What precautions are being advised during the heavy rains?

Pangi resident commissioner Amandeep Singh urged people to avoid travelling on landslide-prone roads during the ongoing spell of heavy rain.
 
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