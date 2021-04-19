13 more arrested for violating weekend curfew in Chandigarh

Thirteen people were arrested for violating the curfew orders on Sunday, taking the total to 23, even though better compliance was witnessed on the second day of the weekend curfew in Chandigarh.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “It was seen that compliance was better on Sunday. The administration will assess the situation in the coming days and take a call on whether the weekend lockdown will be held next week as well or not.”

While non-essential shops remained closed, police presence was seen at various intersections of the city. Markets continued to wear deserted look, but some rush was witnessed near the Sector-26 mandi. Market officials said the influx was mostly of vendors who were coming here to buy vegetables.

However, nakas weren’t set up inside the city and there was minimal checking at the union territory’s borders with Panchkula and Mohali.

96 challans issued

As per the police, 96 challans were issued on Sunday. Out of these, eight were slapped on people without masks, 61 on those violating social distancing guidelines and 27 on those who were found spitting at public places. The police had on Saturday arrested 10 people for flouting guidelines.

A total of ₹52,000 was collected as penalty on Sunday, ₹8,000 more than that on Saturday. Police spokesperson deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Charanjit Singh Virk said the emphasis was on spreading awareness and not challaning.

Chandigarh churches have also announced that they won’t be holding Sunday service and other public liturgical services Monday onwards owing to the spike in Covid cases. The events will instead be live-streamed on the church’s social media accounts.

Congress slams lockdown, calls it eyewash

The Congress’ Chandigarh unit slammed the decision to clamp a lockdown on weekend and called it an eyewash by the BJP-ruled Chandigarh administration.

A spokesperson of the Chandigarh Congress said the administration has worked at snail’s pace in the war against Covid-19, specially during the second wave.

“The lackadaisical and lethargic approach of the Chandigarh administration is appalling as the number of cases has gone up drastically. Now, in a bid to hide its incompetency and negligence in handling the second wave, the administration has imposed a lockdown without any prior intimation. This has affected the industry, businesses, small traders and street vendors, who had already stocked items for customers. Worst affected is a poor daily wager,” said HS Lucky, chief spokesperson of the Congress.