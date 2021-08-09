13 more cattle succumb to foot and mouth disease in Ludhiana village

At least 13 more cattle heads succumbed to the foot and mouth disease at Ber Kalan village in Payal subdivision of Ludhiana district in the last 24 hours.

The animal husbandry department officials are on their toes as 60 cattle have died of the disease in the village so far. Over 500 animals have been infected with the highly contagious disease since its outbreak last week. Fourteen department teams are treating and vaccinating the animals in nearly a dozen villages in the surrounding area.

The vaccination is being carried out in a radius of 3 km from the epicentre of the disease outbreak.

Veterinarians have advised the dairy farmers to keep the infected animals in isolation. Animal husbandry deputy director PS Walia said, “Regular vaccination drives are being conducted in the area to stop the disease spread. A large number of animals have recovered after being treated. The cattle which show symptoms like fever, sores and blisters on feet should be isolated and treatment should be started from a certified veterinarian. The symptoms should not be ignored.”

Will take up issue of relief with CM, says MLA

Payal MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha visited Ber Kalan on Sunday and assured the residents that he will take up the issue with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for providing compensation to those who have lost their livestock.

He also visited the house of dairy farmer Nazar Singh (55) who committed suicide after losing three buffalos to the disease. Lakha said, “The villagers have also sought establishment of a veterinary dispensary in the area. Compensation will also be sought for Nazar Singh’s family.”