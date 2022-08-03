13 specialist govt doctors in Punjab quit in four months citing ‘personal reasons’

CHANDIGARH: As many as 13 specialist doctors have either resigned or applied for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in the last four months causing a concern in state’s health sector, especially among the medical fraternity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the newly-formed Aam Admi Party (AAP)-led state government has been highlighting its intense focus on health sector, medicos quitting their jobs on the pretext of “personal reasons” have in a personal capacity admitted that “increasing occupational hazards owing to huge public expectations” is one of the reasons for their exodus.

Information procured from multiple government sources and list prepared by Punjab Civil Medical Service (PCMS) Association reveal that those who have left the job include Dr Dharamvir, who was posted in Nakodar as MS (ortho), Dr Mamta Sunda (medicine) in Nawanshahr, Dr Radha Goel (skin) in Jagraon, Dr Milan Verma (surgery) in Ludhiana, Dr Jagmohan, who was posted as additional civil surgeon, Sangrur, and Dr Sahebjot Singh, MD, medicine, posted in Baba Bakala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur, Dr Prigya Khanuja, a gynaecology specialist, had tendered her resignation citing “personal reasons” soon after the government formation. This was in the backdrop of the local AAP MLAs visiting the hospitals and seen scolding the doctors for lack of facilities in the hospitals.

Dr Khanuja’s resignation and a video interaction with the media thereafter, in which she openly appealed the government not to further pressurise doctors, had gone viral and had created lot of resentment among medical fraternity over charges of mistreatment.

Three SMOs apply for VRS in Mohali

In Mohali alone, three senior medical officers (SMOs) have applied for VRS. One of the SMOs include sister-in- law of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who was posted as SMO Kharar and was later transferred to Barnala after the visit of health minister. Another doctor belongs to Fatehgarh Sahib district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though all four, including one doctor in Fatehgarh Sahib district, is learnt to have cited “personal reasons” behind leaving the job, people familiar with the developments say, they are leaving government service as the work environment is not cordial. These medicos include Dr Sukhwinder Singh Deol, an eye specialist who was posted at community health centre, Bassi Pathana, now posted as SMO, civil hospital, Kharar, Dr Sandeep Singh, ENT specialist, working at Employee State Insurance (ESI) hospital, Phase-7, Mohali.

Also, Dr Naresh Chauhan, who is an eye surgeon and working as SMO civil hospital Khamano in Fatehgarh Sahib has also applied for VRS. Dr Sukhwinder Singh Deol said, “I have resigned due to my health reason.”

On record though most of the doctors have mentioned “personal reasons” behind leaving the job, but when approached in a private capacity, they blame it to the increase in “stressful working conditions”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) state president Dr Akhil Sarin said, the recent controversies related to “ill treatment” of doctors have compelled many medicos to leave the job.

“There is acute shortage of staff, medicines, infrastructure and funds. On top of it, the expectations from the general public are soaring high. Doctors are under immense pressure and the people now suddenly started thinking that we have solutions for their ever ailment at the hospital now. This had lead to a mismatch between the ground realities and the expectations from public,” the PCMS president said.

After spate in “hate” against the doctors, the PCMS have also recently formed a flying squad to help the doctors in case any mistreatment to them surfaces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government has recently faced lot of ire from the medical fraternity after the health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra’s controversy at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Faridkot, in which he publicly asked vice-chancellor and eminent spine surgeon, Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty bed.

A senior official said as per the laid down norms, a CHC is required to be manned by four medical specialists-surgeon, physician, obstetrician /gynaecologist and dieticians. There are 150 CHCs in Punjab out of which only 30 is said to have specialists working on all four posts.

Director, health services, Dr Ranjit Singh Ghotra, when contacted, downplayed the issue. “Earlier too, doctors have been leaving government jobs because they find more money in private sector. But government job is not associated with money only. We have some obligations for the society as well,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On claims of more pressure on doctors, the director said, “When someone is in job, he has to face the music at the hands of seniors or minister if something wrong is found on his part.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON