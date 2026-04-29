₹1,300-cr tie-up with Japan’s agency to boost crop diversification, says Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that concrete global partnerships in agriculture, industry and innovation during his recent visit to the Netherlands and Finland will directly benefit farmers, youth and the state’s economy. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Presenting a tour report, Mann highlighted a ₹1,300 crore Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-backed push and advanced agri-tech collaborations from Keukenhof to Finland, stating that these strategic tie-ups will accelerate crop diversification and attract investment. He said the official delegation visited the world-renowned horticulture model Keukenhof on day one and interacted with their representatives. “The visit was aimed at exploring partnership opportunities in the agriculture sector and discussed collaboration for the development of horticulture, adding that the possibility of exporting rose from Punjab was explored,” he said at a press conference. Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora and Harjot Bains, chief secretary KAP Sinha and school education secretary Sonali Giri were also present.

The chief minister said that apart from investment worth ₹1300 crore being made by JICA, this tie-up would play a key role in giving a major boost to crop diversification. He said the possibility of joint projects in modern agricultural techniques and sustainable farming was explored. “An agreement was also made on technology and innovation exchange with emphasis on building strategic partnerships,” he said.

On April 20, the delegation visited the World Horticulture Centre and met representatives of the Netherlands India Chamber of Commerce and Trade, besides having interaction with the Punjabi community. The delegation also held an investment roadshow with the aim of promoting foreign investment and global partnerships and exploring opportunities in semiconductor, electronics, and innovation sectors. They also visited NXP Semiconductors and Aalsmeer Flower Auction and met representatives of LT Foods.

In Finland, the delegation studied the modern education model for a deep understanding of pre-service training and continuous professional development, examined child-centric and play-based learning systems, besides observing classroom practices, assessment systems, and learning environment design. Mann said discussions were also held for strengthening teacher capacity, mentoring, and leadership in Punjab, along with exploring partnerships in teacher training and ECCE. The delegation also visited the University of Turku and its Early Childhood Education and Care Centre.