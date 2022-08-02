13,570 Class 11 seats up for grabs in Chandigarh as government school admissions begin

As many as 13,570 seats are up for grabs in 42 government senior secondary schools across the city, including top-performers in terms of cut-offs for the 2021-22 session including the likes of model senior secondary school in Manimajra and Sectors 16 and 35, as the admission process commenced on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the prospectus uploaded on the website of the UT education department, there are 3,080 seats available in both the science streams, 1,980 in commerce and 6,720 for humanities. For vocational courses there are 1,790 seats available across the various schools. Students will have till 5 pm on August 9 to apply for admissions online.

To register for admissions, students can visit www.chdeducation.gov.in and fill out the registration form, which is the same for all streams, online. The ₹150 registration fee can be paid online. While the counselling process will also be done online, the UT education department has set up admission help desks at all senior secondary and high schools. The desks will provide help to fill the form online from 9 am to 1 pm on all working days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The allotment list indicating allotment of school and stream will be released on August 19, after the release of a provisional list earlier on August 12. Students can use the window up till August 14 to file objections. Classes will commence from August 23 onwards.

There will be a second counselling for students as well, but the date for the same is yet to be announced.

Speaking about the admission process this year, UT director, school education (DSE), Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “The total number of seats and streamwise distribution is similar to last year. We have added a few seats in humanities and for the IT vocational course as well.”

He added that the increase in seats is done carefully to ensure the student-to-teacher ratio does not increase adversely.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2,390 forms received on first day

The website to apply went live at around 1 pm on Monday and within a few hours, there had been 4,398 new registrations.

A total of 2,390 forms had been received as per Brar, who said, “We are getting a better response than we had anticipated and the numbers are likely to increase from Tuesday onwards.”

Last year, 18,703 students had applied for admission through the online portal.