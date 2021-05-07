13,867 new Covid cases detected in Haryana

While 13,867 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Haryana on Friday, 13,584 patients recovered in the past 24 hours and 162 people succumbed to the infection, as per the health bulletin.

On Friday, over one lakh people were vaccinated, increasing the cumulative coverage of vaccination to 42.29 lakh.

Of total 162 fatalities, 22 deaths were recorded in Hisar, 21 in Panipat, 18 in Fatehabad, 17 inn Gurugram, 12 in Bhiwani and 11 in Jind.

Among districts with maximum number of new cases were Gurugram with 3,588 cases, Faridabad 1,587, Sonepat 1,075 and Hisar 1,143.

Health teams in Haryana collected 52,514 samples in the last 24 hours to detect the virus. There were 1,15,963 active patients in state on Friday when the day’s positivity rate came down to 26.27% from Thursday’s 29.92%.

FREE MEDICAL KIT FOR COVID PATIENTS IN HOME ISOLATION

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday released a home isolation kit to be distributed among Covid patients in home isolation across state. There are 98,000 patients undergoing treatment at their houses.

Vij said the kit prepared by health and AYUSH department contains 15 items including allopathic and ayurvedic medicines, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, steamer, three-layer mask, ayush kwath, giloy ghanvati, anu oil, ORS, and a booklet with information related to Covid-19.

Vij said the cost of this kit is around ₹5,000, but this kit will be made available free of cost to all patients in home isolation. The booklet included in the kit contains information regarding Covid and its treatment.

The health department will make door-to-door visits to deliver the kit.

KARNAL ADMN OPENS HOME CARE SUPPORT CENTRE

Faced with shortage of hospital beds, the Karnal district administration has set up a temporary home care support centre for Covid patients.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the support centre will have a capacity of 20 oxygen beds and the capacity will be increased to 100 beds by the end of this week.

The support centre has been set up for mild and moderate home-isolated patients who just need oxygen support.

He said that the centre has availability of doctors and paramedical staff round-the-clock and patients will be provided hygienic food.

He said 200 MBBS students from Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College have been engaged to call all home-isolated patients twice a day and record parameters on an online portal and home isolation kits are being distributed to these patients.

These MBBS students will recommend admission of these patients to the support centre, if required.

