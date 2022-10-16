13-year-old boy injured in stone pelting between two men in Chandigarh

A 13-year-old boy collapsed after being hit in the head by a stone during a brawl between two men in Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, police said on Saturday.

The men, identified as Raman, 30, and Sunny, 30, both residents of the same colony, have been arrested.

The teenager’s father, Vijay Kumar, 43, a labourer, who also lives in Dainik Bhaskar Colony, told the police that he and his son Akhil were headed to an eatery to have dinner around 9.20 pm on Thursday.

On the way, they saw Raman and Sunny, who live in opposite houses, arguing and pelting each other with stones. While they were passing by the duo, one of the stones hit his son in the head and he collapsed.

He rushed his injured son to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors referred him to PGIMER. He continues to remain admitted at the hospital.

Police said accused were booked under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-11 police station. The charge entails jail term up to seven years or fine or both, if proven.

