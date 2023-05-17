13-year-old student crushed to death by speeding tipper in Ludhiana

A 13-year-old student was crushed to death by an overspeeding tipper truck on Wednesday in Kailash Nagar when he was heading towards his home on a cycle after submitting his leave application at his school.

The driver of the tipper, which was loaded with construction material, fled from the spot after the accident.

The boy, who is a class 7 government school student, received multiple serious injuries on his head and chest. He died on the spot as he had lost a lot of blood in the accident that took place at 7:30 am.

A resident of Gehlewal, the boy had left his home to submit his leave application which he handed over to his friend at the school gate and left for home.

“It was near the passage towards Gehlewal around 1 km from the school when he met with the accident,” said Manoj Bassi, a teacher at the school where the deceased studied.

Bassi said that immediately after the accident, he reached the scene and saw that the body was covered in blood and his cycle was lying on the roadside without any damage.

The deceased’s father said that son was driving on the right side. The driver was also recorded in the CCTV camera installed nearby while fleeing the scene.

Inconsolable after the death of his son, the aggrieved father said, “My whole world has fallen apart, what will I do without my son.”

The area where the incident took place is densely populated and hosts a large number of migrant workers.

The teachers and fellow students remember the boy as a bright and hardworking student. Residents of the area said that tippers loaded with sand pass throughout the day on the road and create havoc for the residents.

Inspector Gurmukh Singh, station house officer, Jodhewal police station said that the body of the child was sent to a civil hospital for postmortem and the tipper has been confiscated by the police.

He said that police have collected the CCTV footage and other evidence from the spot.

Singh said that the process to identify the driver is underway. After recording the statements of the family members of the victim, further investigation will be conducted, he added.

