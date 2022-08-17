14 Aam Aadmi Clinics inaugurated in Mohali on I-Day

Fourteen Aam Aadmi Clinics were inaugurated in Mohali on Independence Day. Inaugurating a clinic in Phase 5, Punjab minister of revenue, water supply, and sanitation Brahm Shankar Jimpa said the initiative will provide treatment facilities at residents’ doorstep. Jimpa, who hoisted the national flag at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College, Phase 6, said it was the supreme duty of every citizen to protect the freedom, which was attained after a long struggle and after making numerous sacrifices. The minister during his address said the contribution made by Punjabis for the freedom of the country was the highest at 80%.

Tree plantation drive at PGI

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) also commemorated 75 years of Independence by unfurling the national flag on Monday. PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “I would like to commend all our health care workers as the institute hasrisen to great heights thanks to their commitment, passion and hard work.” On Independence Day-eve a tree plantation drive was organised at the institute. Around 400 saplings were planted on campus.

Tricolour hoisted at SBI

Chandigarh: State Bank of India observed Independence Day at its local head office in Sector 17 with great fervor and enthusiasm. State Bank of India chief general manager, Chandigarh Circle, hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to the armed forces and recounted the progress made by the country over the last 75 years of independence. Jaiswal also stressed upon the importance of going digital and impressed upon the staff members to educate the customers to adopt digital platforms of banking and to provide good customer service.

Flag hoisting ceremony at Golf Club

Chandigarh Golf Club president Colonel HSChahal and vice-president Dr GSKochhar hoisted the Tricolour during a flag hoisting ceremony on the club premises on Tuesday. All staffers attended the event.

I-day celebrations at BBMB

Mohali The Bhakra Beas Management Board celebrated Independence Day by holding a flag hoisting ceremony. BBMB chairperson and chief guest Sanjay Srivastava hoisted the flag. He also congratulated the staff for connecting project stations through virtual medium and apprised them of the significant targets achieved in the last year as well as the important works that are being executed and planned to be completed in near future.

RWA MHC hoists national flag

Chandigarh To mark 75 years of independence, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) Modern Housing Complex (MHC) Sector 13 held a national flag hoisting ceremony on Saturday. Justice HS Bhalla, chairperson, State Law Commission Haryana, was the chief guest and hoisted the flag in the presence of around 100 residents, Governing body members and block conveners. Chandigarh mayor Sarabjit Kaur and former deputy mayor Jagtar Singh Singh Jagga, former deputy mayor were also present.

Market Welfare Association Sector 44D celebrates Independence day

The Sector 44D Market Welfare Association observed the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Monday by unfurling the national flag in the Market Complex. Around 200 shopkeepers and guests from different parts of the city were present. BJP’s Sanjay Tandon was the chief guest, while Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Charanjiv Singh, and Ward 32 area councillor Jasmanpreet Singh and Sector 34 station house officer (SHO) inspector Devinder Singh were guests of honour.Market president Anil Vohra paid tributes to martyrs.