14 Aam Aadmi Clinics inaugurated in Mohali on I-Day
Fourteen Aam Aadmi Clinics were inaugurated in Mohali on Independence Day. Inaugurating a clinic in Phase 5, Punjab minister of revenue, water supply, and sanitation Brahm Shankar Jimpa said the initiative will provide treatment facilities at residents’ doorstep. Jimpa, who hoisted the national flag at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College, Phase 6, said it was the supreme duty of every citizen to protect the freedom, which was attained after a long struggle and after making numerous sacrifices. The minister during his address said the contribution made by Punjabis for the freedom of the country was the highest at 80%.
Tree plantation drive at PGI
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) also commemorated 75 years of Independence by unfurling the national flag on Monday. PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “I would like to commend all our health care workers as the institute hasrisen to great heights thanks to their commitment, passion and hard work.” On Independence Day-eve a tree plantation drive was organised at the institute. Around 400 saplings were planted on campus.
Tricolour hoisted at SBI
Chandigarh: State Bank of India observed Independence Day at its local head office in Sector 17 with great fervor and enthusiasm. State Bank of India chief general manager, Chandigarh Circle, hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to the armed forces and recounted the progress made by the country over the last 75 years of independence. Jaiswal also stressed upon the importance of going digital and impressed upon the staff members to educate the customers to adopt digital platforms of banking and to provide good customer service.
Flag hoisting ceremony at Golf Club
Chandigarh Golf Club president Colonel HSChahal and vice-president Dr GSKochhar hoisted the Tricolour during a flag hoisting ceremony on the club premises on Tuesday. All staffers attended the event.
I-day celebrations at BBMB
RWA MHC hoists national flag
Market Welfare Association Sector 44D celebrates Independence day
The Sector 44D Market Welfare Association observed the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Monday by unfurling the national flag in the Market Complex. Around 200 shopkeepers and guests from different parts of the city were present. BJP’s Sanjay Tandon was the chief guest, while Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Charanjiv Singh, and Ward 32 area councillor Jasmanpreet Singh and Sector 34 station house officer (SHO) inspector Devinder Singh were guests of honour.Market president Anil Vohra paid tributes to martyrs.
PPCB collects sample to ascertain pollution level in Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah
At a time when the municipal corporation and Punjab Pollution Control Board are seen passing the buck onto each other over Buddha Nullah pollution row, the latter collected samples from the nullah on August 15. Teams collected four samples from the drain to check the discharge of untreated domestic waste in the drain. The board, meanwhile, has pointed out the civic body's own failure in stopping direct flow of untreated sewer waste into the drain.
Attempted murder accused held with 340 gm heroin in Ludhiana
A special task force team arrested an alleged drug peddler after recovering 340 gm heroin from The accused, Baljinder Kumar, 32, of Ladhowal village's possession. The team also impounded the motorcycle being used by the accused, who has earlier been for an attempted murder. The accused, Baljinder Kumar, 32, of Ladhowal village, was arrested near Bhora Colony, Jalandhar bypass, by a team led by sub-inspector Naresh Kumar following a tip off.
Yamuna water level inches up after rain upstream, nears warning zone
New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna inched up marginally again on Tuesday evening, with the metric heading back near the warning zone, on the back of rain upstream in northwestern India, after dropping for a couple of days. It climbed again, rising to 204.34 metres as of 8pm on Tuesday after rain in Haryana and other regions north of Delhi.
Day after clash in Ludhiana’s Dugri, SHO transferred for negligence
A day after a clash between two groups that resulted in gunshot injuries for two people in the city, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma transferred station head officer at the Dugri police station, inspector Manjit Kaur, to Police Lines on Monday for negligence. All SHOs had been ordered to establish temporary check-posts in the crowded areas under their respective jurisdiction in the wake of the Independence Day celebrations.
GMADA gears up to relaunch Eco City-3 project
Two years after scrapping land acquisition for Urban Estate Eco City-3 at New Chandigarh, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority is set to acquire around 720 acres for the project again. Under the project, residential, commercial, and institutional properties are to come up on 720 acres acquired from six villages - Rajgarh, Takipur, Kartarpur, Kansala, and Hoshiarpur. Only 118 of 450 landowners had come forward at the time.
