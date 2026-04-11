14 drug peddlers held with 13 kg narcotics in Kashmir: Police

Police have arrested 14 drug peddlers and recovered over 13 kg of narcotics from them across Kashmir, police said on Friday. A medical shop was also sealed for violating mandatory requirements for sale of schedule H medicines in Kulgam, they added.

In Pulwama, a police team apprehended a suspicious individual identified as Ab Hameed Thoker of Thokerpora, who was carrying a nylon bag. (HT Photo for representation)

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In Anantnag, police conducted a raid at the residential house of Fayaz Ahmad Dar of Naina Gund Baba Khalil, Sangam after obtaining a search warrant from the court. “During the search, 3 kg 99 gm of ‘charas’ powder-like substance was recovered. The accused Fayaz Ahmad Dar and his son Arbaz Ahmad Dar were arrested on the spot,” police said in a statement adding that in another operation, a police team from Sangam police post intercepted a Hyundai i20 (JK13J-0803) during a naka checking at Naibasti Marhama.

“Two individuals, Shahzada Suvaid and Waris-ul-Islam, both residents of Batagund Tral, were found in possession of 488 gm of charas-like substance. Further, a police team from Anantnag police post intercepted Sajad Ahmad Shah of Hakhoora Badazgaam, during a naka check at Anantnag bypass near the overhead Danter bridge. During the search, charas-like substance in the form of seven sticks weighing 106 gm and powder weighing 88 gm was recovered,” the police said.

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{{^usCountry}} In Kulgam, during naka checking at Furrah New Bypass, a police team apprehended a suspicious person identified as Danish Khurshid son of Redwani, Qoimoh Kulgam. “During the search, 110 gm of charas powder-like substance, 2 gm of heroin-like substance, and cash amounting to ₹22,000 were recovered. In another action, a police party during naka checking at Akhran apprehended a suspicious individual identified as Faruk Ali of North-West Delhi. During the search, 63.31 gm of charas powder-like substance and 2.03 grams of heroin-like substance were recovered from his possession,” the police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Kulgam, during naka checking at Furrah New Bypass, a police team apprehended a suspicious person identified as Danish Khurshid son of Redwani, Qoimoh Kulgam. “During the search, 110 gm of charas powder-like substance, 2 gm of heroin-like substance, and cash amounting to ₹22,000 were recovered. In another action, a police party during naka checking at Akhran apprehended a suspicious individual identified as Faruk Ali of North-West Delhi. During the search, 63.31 gm of charas powder-like substance and 2.03 grams of heroin-like substance were recovered from his possession,” the police added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate case, acting on credible prior information, a police team arrested a drug peddler identified as Abdul Qayoom Shah of Shastargam, Dooru Anantnag. During search, 109 gm of charas concealed in corn husk was recovered. Accordingly, FIR No. 71/2026 was registered at P/S Qazigund. During further investigation, backward linkages were established. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate case, acting on credible prior information, a police team arrested a drug peddler identified as Abdul Qayoom Shah of Shastargam, Dooru Anantnag. During search, 109 gm of charas concealed in corn husk was recovered. Accordingly, FIR No. 71/2026 was registered at P/S Qazigund. During further investigation, backward linkages were established. {{/usCountry}}

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After obtaining the necessary warrant, police conducted searches in Sirhama, Anantnag, leading to the identification and involvement of Mohd Iqbal Rather of Sirhama Camp Colony, Anantnag and Mukhtar Ahmad Wagay son of Wopzan, Hearpora, Anantnag. During search, 1.212 kg of charas was recovered, thereby exposing the supply chain involved in the narcotics network, the statement said.

In Pulwama, a police team apprehended a suspicious individual identified as Ab Hameed Thoker of Thokerpora, who was carrying a nylon bag. During search, 6 kg of semi crushed cannabis powder was recovered, the police said adding that in Awantipora, a police team at a checkpoint established at Padgampora near Railway Station Awantipora, arrested two drug peddlers identified as Faizan Yousuf Ganie of Koil, Pulwama and Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi of Washbugh, Pulwama. “During the search, approximately 29 gm of a heroin-like substance was recovered from their possession.”

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