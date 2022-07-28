Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 14 injured as Himachal roadways bus rolls down gorge in Shimla
chandigarh news

14 injured as Himachal roadways bus rolls down gorge in Shimla

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way to Theog from Jarai when it skid off the road
A policeman at the accident site after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus skidded off the road when it was on its way to Theog from Jarai in Shimla district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 03:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Fourteen passengers were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge in Shimla district on Thursday, the state disaster management department said.

Also read: Amarnath Yatra disrupted over closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway

The HRTC bus was on its way to Theog from Jarai when it skid off the road near Baghar Kenchi and Huli sub division in Theog and rolled down about 50-60 feet.

The injured were taken to the community health centres in Kotkhai and Theog.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP