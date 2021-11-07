Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 14 more test positive for dengue in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

14 more test positive for dengue in Ludhiana

Of the 14 new dengue cases, six were reported in Ludhiana on Sunday; the district also saw one new case of Covid
The total count of confirmed dengue cases has reached 1,412, while 3,475 people are suspected to have contracted dengue. (HT File)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 12:46 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 14 more cases of dengue were reported from the district in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count of confirmed cases has reached 1,412, while 3,475 people are suspected to have contracted dengue.

Of the 14 new cases, six were reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, one Covid infection has emerged in the district on Sunday. So far, 87,621 people have been tested positive for Covid in district, of which 85,498 patients have successfully defeated the virus, while 2,106 have succumbed to it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP