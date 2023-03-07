140 students of advanced management programmes graduate from ISB Mohali

The Indian School of Business (ISB) celebrated the graduation of 140 students of its Advanced Management Programmes Class (AMPC) of 2022 on Monday. The graduation commenced with the ceremonial procession led by the chief guest, Hemang Jani, secretary, Capacity-Building Commission (CBC), Government of India, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, chairman, Mohali Campus Advisory Board and vice-chairman, Bharti Enterprises; Prof Madan Pillutla, dean, ISB; Prof Ramabhadran Thirumalai, deputy dean, ISB; Prof Saumya Sindhwani, associate dean, AMPs, and other senior faculty members.

Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali, celebrated the graduation of 140 students of its Advanced Management Programmes Class (AMPC) of 2022 on Monday. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

100 women screened for cancer

Mohali Commemorating International Women’s Day, Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, organised an awareness session on cancer and free mammography camp for women. The mammography camp was conducted by Sohana Hospital in association with Nargis Dutt Foundation and Jeeto campaign. More than 100 women were screened in the mobile mammography bus by a team of specialists from Sohana Hospital.

Man held for illicit liquor, released on bail

Chandigarh The police arrested Vikas (20) of Phase-1, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, with 100 nips of country made liquor from his possession. He was arrested from near the Sports Complex, Sector-56, Chandigarh, with illicit liquor on February 5. A case under the Excise Act was registered in police station Sector 39, Chandigarh. Later, he was granted bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cash, jewellery stolen from Sec-22 house

Chandigarh Thieves broke into a house in Sector-22, Chandigarh, and took away cash, jewellery and other valuables while the family was out of station. In his complaint, Lt Col Raghav Behal (retd) told the police that his mother Sharda Behal was staying alone in the house in Sector 22, Chandigarh. She had been out of the city since November 2022 and the house was locked. On February 24, when the house was opened, the theft came to light. On checking, it was found that a gold chain, gold earrings, ring and two bangles, ₹32,000, and silver articles were stolen. Police registered a case under Section 380 of the IPC at police station, Sector-17, Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unknown person booked for bank fraud

Chandigarh An unknown person has been booked for cheating on the complaint of a bank employee. In his complaint, Arpan Sharma, senior manager and branch head, Federal Bank Limited, Sector-22, Chandigarh, said an unidentified person posing as one of the banks customers made transactions to the tune of ₹18.92 lakh from the client’s account on December 23, 2022. The accused had used the bank customer’s picture as his WhatsApp display picture. Accepting the request, the bank facilitated the transaction. The fraud came to light when the impersonator asked for another transaction. On checking with the client, the fraud came to the fore as the client denied making any transaction. A case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC was registered at police station, Cyber Crime, Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP minority morcha holds meeting

Chandigarh : City BJP Minority Morcha organised its state executive meeting on Monday. All state, district, and mandal office-bearers participated in the meeting. National executive member and Chandigarh minority morcha in-charge Nisar Hussain Shah chaired the meeting. Chandigarh BJP state president Arun Sood during his address highlighted all the schemes being run by the government for the minorities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PEC students bag second position in Madras Minutiae

Chandigarh Three students from Speaker’s Association and Study Circle, Punjab Engineering College (PEC), namely Sarthak, Taranjot and Shubh (computer science and engineering) bagged second position in the online ‘Under 23’ general quiz of Madras Minutiae. It was conducted by IIT-Madras on March 3 in association with India Wants to Know Quizzing fraternity which had participation from over 250+ participants (Under 23 age) across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

36th SJOBA rally concludes with prize distribution

Chandigarh The 36th edition of the SJOBA Rally 2023 organised by St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) concluded with a prize distribution function at CGA, Golf Range. In 4 WD extreme, the overall winners were Sunny Sidhu and Ashwin Nayak. In the two-wheeler (moto) extreme category, Shivam Thakur was declared the winner. In the TSD (time-speed-distance) format of the rally, Mayank Chopra and Sonal Roy emerged as winners.

Half Marathon held

Chandigarh To create awareness about fitness among people and to mark ‘International Women’s Day’ - Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Chandigarh, organised a half marathon, ‘Narsee Monjee Half Marathon International Women’s Day Run’. UT adviser Dharam Pal along with Amit Sheth, a well-known marathoner who was the first Indian national to have run the Comrades Marathon in 2009 and who also is Comrades International Brand Ambassador for the Indian subcontinent, participated in the run. Prof Dr Jaskiran Kaur, director, NMIMS, was also present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spring fest: PGI wins champion’s trophy

Chandigarh : The horticulture wing of the PGI’s engineering department got the top position by winning 31 prizes in the pot section and cut flower section in 35th Spring Fest organised by the HSVP, Panchkula, in continuation to the top position won in the Rose Festival, Chandigarh. On behalf of director PGI, Tajinder Singh, AE, horticulture, received the trophy along with his team from chief guest Gian Chand Gupta, speaker, Vidhan Sabha, Haryana.