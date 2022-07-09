Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 141 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

141 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Within tricity, Mohali saw its daily cases dipping from 54 to 46 and Panchkula, too, reported a drop in infections – from 42 to 32. But in Chandigarh, the tally rose from 55 to 63
A total of 141 people tested positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area. (Shutterstock)
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 03:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain over 100 for the fourth straight day, as 141 people were found positive on Friday, though slightly lower than 151 the day before.

Mohali saw its daily cases dipping from 54 to 46 and Panchkula, too, reported a drop in infections – from 42 to 32. But in Chandigarh, the tally rose from 55 to 63.

Tricity virus tracker (HT)

With the decrease in its daily infections, tricity’s active cases also slid from 815 to 804 over the past 24 hours.

RELATED STORIES

Now, 375 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 270 in Mohali and 159 in Panchkula.

Panchkula continued to have the highest daily positivity rate at 6.4%, followed by Mohali with 5.3% and Chandigarh with 4.9%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP