 14th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Chachrari, Moga win titles
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
14th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Chachrari, Moga win titles

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 17, 2024 10:56 PM IST

In the senior category, Ramandeep Singh of Moga became the “hero of the tournament”, and Angadveer Singh secured the title “hero of the match”

Guru Teg Bahadur Academy, Chachrari, won the title of 14th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival on Monday by defeating Nankana Sahib Public School, Amargarh, by 2-0 goals in the junior category, while Dr Kuldeep Singh Club Moga won the title by defeating HTC Rampur 9-2 in the senior category.

Dr Kuldeep Singh Club Moga won the title by defeating HTC Rampur 9-2 in the senior category during the finale played in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
Dr Kuldeep Singh Club Moga won the title by defeating HTC Rampur 9-2 in the senior category during the finale played in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

In the girls’ exhibition match, the team of Amargarh defeated Mundiya Kalan by 5-2.

In the senior category, Ramandeep Singh of Moga became the “hero of the tournament”, and Angadveer Singh secured the title “hero of the match”. In contrast, Ravinder Singh Kala from the Rampur team became the “best player” in the veteran category and Roban Kumar of Jarkhar Hockey Academy became the “best goalkeeper” of the tournament.

In the junior category, Chachrari Academy’s Dilpreet Singh was chosen as the “hero of the tournament” and Dalveer Singh Thuhi was the “hero of the match”. Amargarh’s Parminder Singh was given the title of the best goalkeeper.

The awardees were presented with gifts like bicycles and juicers, while sarpanch Dupinder Singh Dimpy awarded the champion team of Moga a cash prize of 41,000 and the runner-up team of Rampur was awarded a cash prize of 31,000 by GS Randhawa.

On this occasion, national-level weight lifter Jaskaran Singh from Dehriwal Centre, budding boxer Tarjot Singh from Jarkhar Academy, Navneet Kaur from Jarkhar School, commentator Harjit Singh Lal Kalan, district sports officer of Malerkotla Gurdeep Singh Grewal, Rupinder Singh Utala, Bikramjit Singh and Manpreet Singh Mundian were honoured by giving a bicycle in exchange for their services.

