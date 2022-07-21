Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 14-year-old girl found hanging in Ludhiana: Girl’s father, brothers used to harass her, say suspect’s kin
14-year-old girl found hanging in Ludhiana: Girl’s father, brothers used to harass her, say suspect’s kin

The family of the man, who has been booked for the murder of his 14-year-old house help who found hanging at his house in Kundanpuri, Ludhiana, said the girl was depressed as her father and brother used to harass her
The girl was found hanging at the house where she worked as a cook, following which her relatives staged a protest accusing her employer of raping and murdering her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The family of the man, who has been booked for the murder of his 14-year-old house help who found hanging at his house in Kundanpuri, said the girl was depressed as her father and brother used to harass her.

They also claimed that the girl had told them that her father wanted to marry her off against her will.

Anjali Sharma, the sister-in-law of the suspect, Ajay Sharma, 65, while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, said her brother-in-law has been in police custody since Monday for a crime he did not commit.

Anjali said that they had employed the girl around one year ago for take care of her sister-in-law (Ajay’s wife), who is paralysed.

“The girl was good at work. She used to tell us that her father used to thrash her in an intoxicated state and her brothers also beat her in front of her mother. We had noticed cut marks on her forearms and enquired about it, but she lied that it was an accident,” said Sharma.

“At the time of the incident, my husband and brother-in-law were at their factories. They returned home after I called them,” she added.

She said that on Monday afternoon, the girl went to the first floor of the house for cleaning and when she did not come down for a while, they sent their other maid to call her, who found her hanging from the ceiling fan and raised the alarm. However, the family of the girl started accusing them of murder and pelted stones at their home.

Raj Sharma, a relative, said that family members of the girl are sitting outside their house and they are not being able to go outside to buy medicines. He appealed to the police to complete the investigation at the earliest.

On the other hand, the kin of the victim refused to cremate the body till the arrival of the postmortem report. They had staged a protest outside Ajay’s house on Tuesday night and forced shops to shut down.

On Monday afternoon, the minor girl was found hanging on the first floor of the house. The kin of the girl gathered outside the house and alleged that she had been raped and murdered by her employer. The situation got tense after they started pelting stones at the house, following which heavy police force was deployed there. Police used force to disperse them and at least four cops suffered minor injuries in the melee.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Agarwal said police have asked the family of the deceased to cremate the body. He added that police will take appropriate action after receiving the chemical examination report.

