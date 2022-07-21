14-year-old girl found hanging in Ludhiana: Girl’s father, brothers used to harass her, say suspect’s kin
The family of the man, who has been booked for the murder of his 14-year-old house help who found hanging at his house in Kundanpuri, said the girl was depressed as her father and brother used to harass her.
They also claimed that the girl had told them that her father wanted to marry her off against her will.
Anjali Sharma, the sister-in-law of the suspect, Ajay Sharma, 65, while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, said her brother-in-law has been in police custody since Monday for a crime he did not commit.
Anjali said that they had employed the girl around one year ago for take care of her sister-in-law (Ajay’s wife), who is paralysed.
“The girl was good at work. She used to tell us that her father used to thrash her in an intoxicated state and her brothers also beat her in front of her mother. We had noticed cut marks on her forearms and enquired about it, but she lied that it was an accident,” said Sharma.
“At the time of the incident, my husband and brother-in-law were at their factories. They returned home after I called them,” she added.
She said that on Monday afternoon, the girl went to the first floor of the house for cleaning and when she did not come down for a while, they sent their other maid to call her, who found her hanging from the ceiling fan and raised the alarm. However, the family of the girl started accusing them of murder and pelted stones at their home.
Raj Sharma, a relative, said that family members of the girl are sitting outside their house and they are not being able to go outside to buy medicines. He appealed to the police to complete the investigation at the earliest.
On the other hand, the kin of the victim refused to cremate the body till the arrival of the postmortem report. They had staged a protest outside Ajay’s house on Tuesday night and forced shops to shut down.
On Monday afternoon, the minor girl was found hanging on the first floor of the house. The kin of the girl gathered outside the house and alleged that she had been raped and murdered by her employer. The situation got tense after they started pelting stones at the house, following which heavy police force was deployed there. Police used force to disperse them and at least four cops suffered minor injuries in the melee.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Agarwal said police have asked the family of the deceased to cremate the body. He added that police will take appropriate action after receiving the chemical examination report.
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bachendri Pal-led trans-Himalayan expedition group reaches Leh
A trans-Himalayan expedition led by Everester Bachendri Pal arrived at Leh on Wednesday as part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of soldiers, said officials. The expedition aimed at highlighting the need to remain fit and demonstrate that age and gender are no barrier for a fit and healthy lifestyle.
Heavy rain triggers flash floods in Doda, 13 structures suffer damages
An under-construction school building, two shops, two water mills, a bridge and a tourism department building were among 13 structures that suffered extensive damage after overnight heavy rain triggered flash floods in Doda's Gandoh area early Wednesday, officials said. The India Meteorological Department had on Tuesday predicted rain/thunderstorms at scattered places across Kashmir valley and at parts of Jammu — mainly during morning hours.
Security concerns: Ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains shifted to Barnala jail
Former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, who is facing rape charges, was shifted to Barnala jail on Wednesday, in view of security concerns. Simarjeet's had been lodged at Ludhiana central jail until then. The Ludhiana Central jail is already overcrowded and there are 110 guards for around 4,000 inmates. Over 170 inmates are lodged in one barrack. Former MLA from Ludhiana South constituency and Simarjeet's elder brother, Balwinder Singh Bains also appealed to the director general of police to intervene.
Crackdown on drug menace in Ludhiana: Search operation conducted at Mandiani village
The Ludhiana rural police led by inspector general of police SPS Parmar conducted a search operation in Mandiani village of Mullanpur Dakha on Wednesday. Parmar and senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Deepak Hilori said that the sarpanch of the village had filed a complaint that some residents are involved in drug peddling.
Trident suspends operations ahead of farmers’ five-day protest
Trident Group, one of the largest textile groups in the state and exporter of towels, bedsheets and yarn to over 40 countries, has temporarily shut down major operations at its unit in Barnala as a precautionary measure in view of the five-day protest call given by farmers' body under the 'save water' campaign. The development has left the state's industry and potential investors concerned.
