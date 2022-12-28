15 flights delayed as fog cover continues in Chandigarh tricity area, mercury sees slight drop

Fifteen flights, including seven arrivals, at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport were delayed till 7pm, owing to foggy conditions on Tuesday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the visibility stayed below 50 metres in the morning.

The minimum temperature slipped from 7.4°C on Monday to 6.9°C on Tuesday, 1.1 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature also dipped slightly from 15.9°C on Monday to 15.8°C on Tuesday, 4.9 degrees below normal.

This was the second consecutive cold day as declared by the IMD. A cold day is declared when when the minimum temperature drops below 10°C and the maximum temperature is between 4.5°C and 6.4°C below normal. Before this, severe cold days were declared on Saturday and Sunday.

Met officials said chances of fog will continue in the coming days. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 17°C and 18°C while minimum temperature will remain between 7°C and 9°C.