1.5 lakh traffic violators challaned in one year in Mohali: SSP

Mohali police challaned a total of 1,50,277 traffic violators from October 1, 2023, till October 31, 2024, including 1,490 drink and drive challans. Punjab ADGP Cyber Crime V Neeraja addressing RWA members in Phase 11 on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek shared the figures while presenting a report on the progress of initiatives implemented by the district police in front of RWA members in Phase 11 on Saturday. The SSP addressed the residents during a meeting held by Punjab ADGP cyber crime V Neeraja at the Phase 11 Sports Complex along with other senior police officers including DIG Ropar range Nilambari Vijay Jagdale and DSP HS Bal.

“To enforce and implement traffic laws, a special drive has been launched by the district police to bring traffic violators to book. During the last one month, special emphasis has been laid on visible traffic offences that cause accidents such as jumping red light, triple riding, wrong parking, wrong side driving and driving without number plates besides other violations. A total of 10,848 traffic challans were issued to violators in Mohali from October 1 till October 31, including 205 drink and drive chalans,” the SSP said. Mohali police traced 12 out of 17 snatchings in the past one month. Police recovered three snatched cars, 40 mobiles, ₹3,500 cash, a silver chain, two scooters and a .315 bore country made pistol and live cartridges from October 8 till date.

SSP Pareek said to regulate timings of heavy vehicles plying in the city limits, a letter was sent to SDM Mohali. “The patrolling parties in the area have also been directed to take note of the issue,” he added. Neeraja said the purpose of this meeting was to assess the progress made on the issues raised during the previous meeting held by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.