15 mobile phones recovered from Faridkot jail, 5 inmates booked

Fifteen mobile phones, including four smartphones and eleven keypad phones, were recovered from the central modern jail at Faridkot on Friday, said police officials.

As per FIRs registered in the past two months, 104 mobile phones including more than 40 smartphones have been recovered from the Faridkot jail. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto))

The continuous recovery of mobile phones in large numbers from Faridkot jail, which houses over 2,200 prisoners, exposed chinks in the jail security system and the easy access that inmates had to the banned items. As per the perusal of first information reports (FIRs) registered in the past two months, 104 mobile phones including more than 40 smartphones have been recovered from the Faridkot jail.

Two FIRs were registered on complaints of assistant jail superintendents Jaswinder Singh and Vibham Tej Singla after mobile phones were recovered from the Faridkot modern jail. The inmates Kochi Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Basir Khan, Arvinder Singh and Ranga Singh were booked after five mobile phones were recovered from their possession in the barracks.

While another FIR was registered against unidentified persons after jail officials’ recovery of 10 mobile phones in abandoned condition from different parts of the prison. Apart from the mobile phones recovered during a search of the barracks by the jail administration also recovered a large quantity of zarda, bidis, and cigarettes. A case was registered under Jail Act at Faridkot city police station.

Earlier this month, prison officials recovered six mobile phones from jail inmates in the high security zone including gangster Monu Dagar. Dagar had arranged two shooters of the Haryana module of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to carry out Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder last May. The special investigation team chargesheet had stated that Dagar arranged Priyavrat Fauji and Ankit Sersa when he was lodged in Faridkot jail.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency has claimed that the investigations have revealed that conspiracies for several killings in Punjab last year, were being hatched in jails of different states and were being executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad.