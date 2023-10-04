15 mountaineers from Army scale Harmukh peak

: A team of 15 mountaineers from the Army achieved a monumental triumph by successfully scaling one of the highest peaks of the Kashmir Valley, Mount Harmukh.

The expedition was conducted by a team of mountaineers of one of the elite battalion of the Indian Army to commemorate their platinum jubilee.

“With unwavering determination, these brave men embarked on a daring expedition to reach the summit of Mount Harmukh, standing tall at an altitude of 5,142 meters (16870 feet) above sea level,” Army spokesman said, adding that the challenging journey that began on September 26 tested the limits of human endurance and showcased the remarkable resilience of the Army personnel.

The expedition was flagged in by Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC Chinar Corps at Kamakeri on Tuesday, who praised the team for completing this challenging feat.

“The triumph on Mount Harmukh symbolises the dedication and grit of the Indian Army towards tirelessly safeguarding our borders and national interests. Its determination to conquer one of the tallest peaks of Kashmir also reflects the camaraderie and commitment to duty towards protection of the nation, no matter of the odds,” the spokesman said.

