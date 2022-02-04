Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 15 packs of fake desi ghee seized in Ambala’s Barara
15 packs of fake desi ghee seized in Ambala’s Barara

Officials of the food safety department, the police and an Indore-based private detective company seized 15 packs of duplicate Patanjali desi ghee packs of 1 kg each from a wholesaler in Ambala’s Barara
As many as 15 packs of duplicate Patanjali desi ghee of 1 kg each were seized from a wholesaler in Ambala’s Barara. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Officials of the food safety department, the police and an Indore-based private detective company seized 15 packs of duplicate Patanjali desi ghee of 1 kg each from a wholesaler in Ambala’s Barara, the police said on Thursday.

Out of the total seized packs, four were taken by the food safety officials for sampling to check adulteration. An FIR was lodged under Sections of the copyright and IPC Acts at the Barara police station on Wednesday.

Akhilesh Pal of the IP Indore Investigation and detective services said they had been authorised by Patanjali and had documents related to copyright and trademark.

“Two wholesalers – Sunderlal Sunil Kumar Traders and Narender Superstore -- were checked by us. At Narender superstore, it was found that the design and print of 15 desi ghee packs were different from our client’s company. The packs were made to look similar to the original product,” Pal said.

