150 more down with dengue in Chandigarh tricity area, 1 succumbs in Mohali

As many as 150 more dengue cases surfaced in the tricity on Friday, with Mohali reporting 95 of them alone. The district also reported one death on the day, taking this year’s death tally after dengue outbreak to 31.

The latest victim is a 54-year-old female of Karala village in Mohali, who was admitted at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. Chandigarh reported 41 new cases while Panchkula had 14 fresh infections. Both jurisdictions did not have any new fatalities.

12 new Covid infections in tricity

With 12 fresh infections, tricity’s single-day Covid tally returned to double digits after six days on Friday. The infection count is expected to rise amid the festive hustle bustle. Chandigarh and Mohali reported five infections each while two cases surfaced in Panchkula. Also, no death was recorded for the 24th consecutive day here. In Chandigarh, the infections were reported from Sectors 9, 15, PGI Campus, Dhanas and Ramdarbar. In Mohali, three cases were reported from Mohali, while two cases surfaced in Kharar. In Panchkula, the infected people are residents of Debar and Pinjore. Tricity’s active cases tally also rose to 73 on Friday, with 30 patients still being infected in Chandigarh, 29 in Mohali and 14 in Panchkula.

