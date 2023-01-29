15,000 cash, jewellery stolen from air force officer’s house in Sector 48, Chandigarh

Jewellery and ₹15,000 in cash were reported stolen from the house of an air force officer in Sector 48. The complaint was lodged by Jatinder Kaur, wife of Wing Commander B Siddartha Srinivas, who is suspecting her domestic help’s hand behind the theft.

She told the police that they had hired a domestic help, Geeta, in December 2022.

After working for a few days, Geeta sought a day’s leave, saying her husband was visiting her from Uttar Pradesh. On returning the next day, she said she was beaten up by her husband, who was not assisting her financially and also asking her to foot the rent of her room in Jagatpura.

In January, Geeta told her that her husband was not letting her work, but returned to work on January 13. Jatinder alleged that on January 24, Geeta did not show up and the same day she realised that some jewellery that she had worn on January 23 was missing from her bag.

On checking, she found one diamond ring, two pairs of diamond earrings and one gold ring also missing. Besides two silver plates, ₹15,000 cash and some other household items were also gone.

On her complaint, police have registered a case under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master or employer) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 49 police station.