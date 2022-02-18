Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

15,000 snatched from man at Chandigarh’s Sector-42 lake

The three accused also snatched the earrings of the victim’s friend after assaulting him at the lake, said Chandigarh Police
The victim had visited the Sector-42 lake in Chandigarh to meet a friend when he was assaulted by three men. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 03:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three unidentified men assaulted a 32-year-old man and snatched his 15,000 cash at the Sector 42 lake on Wednesday night.

Sumit Kumar, who works at a factory in Mohali, stated in his police complaint that he was at the lake around 9.30pm to meet a friend. There, three men entered into an argument with him and thrashed him, before fleeing with his cash and his female friend’s earrings.

A case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

