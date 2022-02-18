15,000 snatched from man at Chandigarh’s Sector-42 lake

Three unidentified men assaulted a 32-year-old man and snatched his ₹15,000 cash at the Sector 42 lake on Wednesday night.

Sumit Kumar, who works at a factory in Mohali, stated in his police complaint that he was at the lake around 9.30pm to meet a friend. There, three men entered into an argument with him and thrashed him, before fleeing with his cash and his female friend’s earrings.

A case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.