Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 15,000 snatched from man at Chandigarh’s Sector-42 lake
chandigarh news

15,000 snatched from man at Chandigarh’s Sector-42 lake

The three accused also snatched the earrings of the victim’s friend after assaulting him at the lake, said Chandigarh Police
The victim had visited the Sector-42 lake in Chandigarh to meet a friend when he was assaulted by three men. (HT File Photo)
The victim had visited the Sector-42 lake in Chandigarh to meet a friend when he was assaulted by three men. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 03:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three unidentified men assaulted a 32-year-old man and snatched his 15,000 cash at the Sector 42 lake on Wednesday night.

Sumit Kumar, who works at a factory in Mohali, stated in his police complaint that he was at the lake around 9.30pm to meet a friend. There, three men entered into an argument with him and thrashed him, before fleeing with his cash and his female friend’s earrings.

A case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out