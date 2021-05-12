Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 15,728 more Covid recoveries, 11,637 new cases reported in Haryana
Haryana on Tuesday recorded 15,728 more recoveries, 11,637 new cases and 144 fatalities due to Covid-19, as per the health bulletin
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Haryana on Tuesday recorded 15,728 more recoveries, 11,637 new cases and 144 fatalities due to Covid-19, as per the health bulletin.

The highest of 18 people succumbed to the infection in Rohtak, 16 in Mahendergarh, 13 in Gurugram, 12 in Hisar and 10 in Bhiwani. In the last 24 hours, 64,874 samples were taken and 11,637 fresh cases were detected across state.

There are over one lakh active patients till Tuesday. The day’s positivity rate came down to 21.46% from 25.30% on Monday even as the cumulative positivity rate rose to 8.07% from 7.97% a day earlier.

The recovery rate kept improving even on Tuesday and rose to 82.05%.

Over one lakh people were inoculated during the day increasing the cumulative tally of people vaccinated so far to 45.93 lakh.

