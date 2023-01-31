15-year-old boy held for raping minor girl in Ludhiana

The Sarabha Nagar police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The police lodged an FIR in the case following the statement of the father of the victim.

The complainant stated that his 15-year-old daughter worked as domestic help in some houses in the locality. The accused is a neighbour of the victim.

The complainant said that on January 29, his daughter was working in a house when the accused came there at 9.30pm and took her along saying that her maternal aunt is not well and she is calling her.

The accused took her near a cremation ground and raped her. The accused also threatened her to keep quiet and fled, the father said in his complaint.

The girl came home and narrated the whole incident to her parents, after which the family lodged a complaint with the police on Monday.

ASI Sukhjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR under sections 376 (Rape), 506 (Criminal intimidateion) of IPC and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused. The police arrested the accused on Tuesday. He has been sent to judicial custody.

Photographer held for raping minor

In another case, the Shimlapuri police arrested a 23-year-old photographer for raping a 15-year-old girl.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim.

The complainant stated that her daughter was under depression for the past few days. On Monday, the girl told her that the accused, who is their neighbor, has been raping her for the past three months. The accused had also threatened her to keep quiet about it.

Inspector Parmod Kumar, SHO at Shimlapuri police station said that a case under sections 376 (Rape), 506 (Criminal intimidation) of IPC, section 4 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused and arrested him.