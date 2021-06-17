15-year-old kidnapped in Chandigarh village: Victim’s phone used to make ransom call

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police sources privy to the investigations said that this was done to pressure the family so that they agreed to pay up
By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:20 AM IST
The teenager, who had gone cycling with his two friends, was kidnapped from Manimajra and a ransom of 50 lakh was demanded, but four hours later, the kidnappers released the boy unharmed without taking any money. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The kidnappers of the 15-year-old from Kishangarh village were using two different mobile phones to contact the family with ransom demand as well as for fixing the place to drop the money, the police said on Wednesday.

The teenager, who had gone cycling with his two friends, was kidnapped from Manimajra and a ransom of 50 lakh was demanded, but four hours later, the kidnappers released the boy unharmed without taking any money.

The police investigations have pointed out that the kidnappers were using two mobile phones to contact the victim’s sister. One of the phones used was of the victim, which the accused had handed back when the teen was dropped near Sector 21, Panchkula.

The first call for ransom was made through the victim’s phone. Police sources privy to the investigations said that this was done to pressure the family so that they agreed to pay the ransom.

The other phone the accused had been using was dumped to avoid being traced.

Kidnappers identified, but no arrests made

Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, said “We have got some leads and will soon arrest the kidnappers, who have been identified.”

Even though the police are investigating the case from the angle of kidnapping done for ransom, they are not ruling out involvement of someone known to the family/victim.

Three different teams of police are working to trace the kidnappers. The police have traced the route used by the kidnappers as told by the teenager who claimed that he was taken to Baltana in a white Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Three people have been rounded up for questioning.

Even though the number plate bearing Haryana registration number used on the vehicle was fake, the police have got few leads on the vehicle.

