16 dengue cases crop up in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 03:05 AM IST
Dengue fever was caused by the bite of the female aedes aegypti mosquitoe. (Shutterstock)

A day after the health department sounded an alert about dengue and chikungunya fever, as many as 16 cases of dengue surfaced in the district on Wednesday.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia had issued an advisory and appealed to people to stay alert as the season of dengue and chikungunya fever had started.

She said dengue fever was caused by the bite of the female aedes aegypti mosquito, which was also called the tiger mosquito. “It has tiger-like stripes on its body and grows in clean water in mosquito coolers, containers, trays behind refrigerators, flowerpots, rubbish on roofs, tires, etc,” the doctor added.

