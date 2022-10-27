Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
16 dengue cases reported in Ludhiana

Published on Oct 27, 2022 10:46 PM IST

Thirty patients are still undergoing treatment for dengue at various private hospitals across Ludhiana; currently, there are 12 active cases of Covid and 11 patients are in home isolation

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as two cases of Covid and 16 cases dengue were reported in Ludhiana district on Thursday, officials said.

The cumulative dengue count on Thursday reached 334.

Thirty patients are still undergoing treatment for the vector-borne disease at various private hospitals across the district.

Currently, there are 12 active cases of Covid and 11 patients are in home isolation.

While one patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, no patient is admitted to any government health facility.

